2,671 People Evacuated Along Humanitarian Corridors On Tuesday - Vereshchuk

On Tuesday, April 12, a total of 2,671 people were evacuated along humanitarian corridors.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, April 11, a total of 4,354 people were evacuated along humanitarian corridors.