As of Tuesday, April 12, the total losses of personnel of Russian troops in Ukraine amounted to approximately 19,600 people.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed:

157 aircraft

140 helicopters

732 tanks

1,946 armored fighting vehicles

349 artillery systems

63 air defense systems

111 multiple launch rocket systems

76 fuel and lubricant tanks

124 operational-tactical UAVs

7 ships/light speedboats

1,387 vehicles

25 units of special equipment

4 operational-tactical missile system launchers

It is emphasized that these data are being specified, since the calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that two weeks of heavy battles are coming in the Donbas and their fate will determine the second phase of the war.

Meanwhile, the Russian military leadership decided to bring into battle the displaced and new forces in the east in parts, without waiting for their accumulation.