More Than 10,000 Civilians Already Killed In Mariupol, Their Number May Grow To 20,000 - Mayor

Since the beginning of the siege by the Russian Federation of Mariupol in Donetsk region, about 10,000 civilians have been killed. The toll could be higher, since the city remains under blockade. This was reported to the Associated Press by the mayor of the city Vadym Boichenko.

Thus, Boichenko said that the number of civilian casualties could grow to 20,000, since the Russian occupiers constantly attack the city, and the bodies of Mariupol residents are left as a "carpet on the streets."

Boichenko noted that the Russian military will try to hide the consequences of their actions in Mariupol. He said that the invaders delivered a large number of bodies to the shopping center, where there are warehouses and refrigerators. Mobile crematoriums in the form of trucks also arrived there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the marines from the 36th brigade, defending Mariupol from the Russians, issued a video message in which they assured that they had not left their positions and remained loyal to Ukraine, and asked to remember the price of resistance and defend victory.

On April 11, the Azov Regiment announced the use by Russian troops of a poisonous substance of unknown origin dropped from a drone on Mariupol in Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych believes that in the near future Russian troops will try to increase pressure near Mariupol in order to capture the city before May 9. The invaders are going to throw all their strength at the final capture.