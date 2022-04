Russian troops in Luhansk region cannot advance due to heavy rains.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai on the air of the telethon.

"This rain is forecast to last for several days. And this 100% will do us favor, because Luhansk region is still a more rural area, and there are several roads on which you can move using technology. And it is necessary to line up in a column, and this is an easy target, an easy goal for our defenders," said Haidai.

In addition, the head of the Luhansk region said that over the past day, shelling of peaceful cities has intensified. Positional battles within cities continue in Rubizhne and Popasna.

Haidai stressed that the areas of Rubizhne and Popasna controlled by the occupiers are blocked for us. There is no way to take people out or bring a humanitarian aid there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that two weeks of heavy battles are coming in the Donbas and their fate will determine the second phase of the war.

Meanwhile, the Russian military leadership decided to bring into battle the displaced and new forces in the east in parts, without waiting for their accumulation.

There is also an opinion that Russian President Vladimir Putin and self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko are probably meeting in order to attract the Belarusian army to the war against Ukraine.