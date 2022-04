Russian President Vladimir Putin said talks with Ukraine returned to "an impasse." He stated this at a press conference after a meeting with the self-proclaimed leader of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, RIA Novosti reported today, April 12.

"Kyiv has moved away from the Istanbul agreements. [We] returned to the impasse," the publication quoted Putin as saying at a press conference.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, April 12, military expert Oleh Zhdanov shared his opinion that Russian President Vladimir Putin and self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko are probably meeting in order to attract the Belarusian army to the war against Ukraine.

At the same time, Putin, during a visit to the Vostochnyi cosmodrome with Lukashenko, called the goals of the so-called "special operation" in Ukraine "noble."

Earlier during a meeting in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer that it would be better "if the war ended soon." However, it is not clear what kind of content Putin put into these words.

In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Putin is also responsible for the war crimes of the invaders against Ukrainians.