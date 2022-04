President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the identity of the Russian military who raped a baby has been established. Zelenskyy said this during an appeal to the Lithuanian parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, Zelenskyy said that the invader is from Pskov, and his last name is Bychkov.

"Established even this person (who raped the baby), the Russian warrior Bychkov from Pskov, a paratrooper or special forces officer who sent the comrades a video of what he was doing to the baby, how he tortured the baby. This is such a Russian military "defender of children," the President said.

Zelenskyy also noted that Russian propagandists have already begun to justify such actions of the Russian military.

"Russian propagandists, apparently, have already begun to justify this. They probably say that this did not happen, and if it happened, it was the protection of Russian-speaking people," Zelenskyy added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the occupation of Bucha, Russian soldiers kept about 25 women and girls aged 14 to 24 in one of the basements and regularly raped.

We also reported that after the liberation of the northwestern territory of Kyiv region in many settlements of the region were revealed facts of mass shooting of civilians, as well as rape of women and children.

In addition, as of today, April 10, the number of children who were killed as a result of hostilities increased to 177 people.