The United States of America is responsible for providing Ukraine with everything that is required for the protection against Russia. Ukraine should be immediately supplied with air defense systems, fighters and other lethal weapons.

This was stated by the U.S. Senator from Texas Ted Cruz in his comment to Guildhall.

"The people of Ukraine and President Zelenskyy show the world what a free nation looks like, how it fights for existence against the totalitarian regime despite the superior forces of the enemy. We are touched by the courage and heroism of Ukrainians. The United States has a responsibility to provide our Ukrainian allies with everything necessary so that they can protect themselves. In addition, we have a responsibility to ensure that Putin does not have the resources to finance his military machine", - the senator said.

"I strongly support the desire of Ukrainians for economic and political freedom within the framework of the enhanced partnership with the West. The U.S. should contribute to the Ukraine"s development as our reliable economic and security partner", - he stated.

"On March 5, President Zelenskyy in his address to the Senate said that his main priority was to regain control over the Ukrainian sky, which Putin uses to bomb Ukrainian cities and kill civilians. The United States and our allies should take immediate measures to provide primarily fighters, Stingers, as well as other air defense systems. We must also continue to supply Ukraine with more kinds of lethal weapons, in particular Javelin anti-tank missile systems", - Senator Ted Cruz said.

The shadow minister of defense of Canada, Member of the Canadian parliament James Bezan also called for an additional military supplies to Ukraine. According to him, Canada should provide Ukraine with Harpoon anti-ship missiles, light LAV armored vehicles and armored ambulances, while NATO allies should provide MIG-29 aircrafts.

Member of the House of Representatives of the British Parliament Sir Roger Gale, speaking about the strengthening of military assistance to Ukraine, said that all necessary weapons of a defensive nature, including fighters, should be transferred to Ukraine. The volume of military assistance and the speed of supply should be enhanced.

Increased military assistance to Ukraine was also advocated in the German Parliament. Bundestag deputy from the "Greens" Robin Wagner said that along with sanctions and political pressure on Russia, first of all it is necessary to increase arms supplies to Ukraine for effective protection, as well as for the liberation of the occupied territories.

Vice-Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania Paulus Saudargas said that the countries representing the democratic community should transfer heavy weapons to Ukraine, in particular heavy weapons of an offensive nature, as Ukraine fights for the protection of the whole international legal order.

The head of the European Council Charles Michel, after the Russian strike on Kramatorsk, stated the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia and provide Ukraine with more weapons.