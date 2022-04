During the occupation of Bucha, Russian soldiers kept about 25 women and girls aged 14 to 24 in one of the basements and regularly raped. This was stated by Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova in The New York Times and BBC.

According to Denisova, nine of them are now pregnant.

"Russian soldiers told them that they would rape them in such a way that they would not want to have sexual contact with any man in order to prevent them from having Ukrainian children," Denisova said.

Recall, on April 6, the Minister of Interior Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyi said that in almost all settlements of the country, liberated from Russian occupiers, cases of war crimes against civilians are recorded.

We also reported that after the liberation of the northwestern territory of Kyiv region in many settlements of the region were revealed facts of mass shooting of civilians, as well as rape of women and children.

In addition, as of today, April 10, the number of children who were killed as a result of hostilities increased to 177 people.