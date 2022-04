Russian Troops Will Not Be Able To Land In Odesa Region Due To Storm

On the coast of Odesa region, due to worsening weather conditions, it actually became impossible for Russian troops to land. However, the threat of missile strikes remains. This is stated in the message of the South operational command on Facebook.

So, it is reported that such turbulent weather is now helping the defenders of Odesa. Nevertheless, the invaders can strike the region from the occupied Crimean peninsula or the sea.

"Stormy weather remains in the Black Sea with a predicted deterioration, therefore, if conditions are unfavorable for landing, then the threat of missile attacks both from the sea and temporarily occupied Crimea remains," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of April 8, the invaders fired three guided missiles from Crimea on Odesa region.

Also, as a result of missile attacks on Odesa, fuel tanks were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Odesa Portside Plant has been mothballed, workers have been sent on indefinite leave.