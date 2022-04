The line of military clashes has been moved away from Dnipropetrovsk region and now is located in the territories of Kherson region.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, announced this on the air of the telethon.

Vilkul also said that more than 15 settlements returned under the control of Ukraine. Now experts are restoring the infrastructure there, primarily power lines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, a missile strike was launched on Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian troops. The shells hit Dnipro and the village of Zvonetske.

Also on this day in the morning, an infrastructure facility in Dnipro was destroyed, and in the Pavlohrad district, the premises of one of the industrial facilities were destroyed.

Besides, the Russian invaders force residents of Kherson region to issue pensions according to Russian standards and rules.

In Kherson region, the invaders are looking for military personnel and activists.

Meanwhile, the invaders in Crimea are afraid of a breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kherson, followed by an offensive on the peninsula.