Russia Preparing Disinformation Campaign About Alleged "Victory" In War Against Ukraine

The Russian Federation has launched a disinformation campaign about the alleged "victory" in the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The report says that the enemy is doing this with the involvement of pseudo-experts.

To spread this thesis, the Kremlin uses a supporter of the Putin regime, the former U.S. Marine Brian Berletic.

Like all Russian propaganda, he argues that Ukraine is killing its citizens to set up Russia.

"This "expert" in the English-speaking and Russian-speaking information segments talks about the "Syrian scenario," they say, "the Ukrainian military is killing their own population in order to set up Russia," it was reported.

According to him, Ukrainians are doing this in order to reduce the pace of advancement of the Russian army.

Fake is spread because the enemy does not win real victories during the "special operation," so it resorts to information terrorism of Ukrainians. War-depleted people may have a false impression of the situation at the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia is also launching fakes to discredit the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

In particular, false information was disseminated about the alleged destruction of the S-300 air defense systems transmitted by Slovakia, which was denied by Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger.