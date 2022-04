Second Stage Of War In Ukraine Will Be More Bloody And Widespread - NATO

NATO estimates that a second phase of war in Ukraine is inevitable. It will be much more complex and bloody.

This was stated by Deputy Secretary General of the Alliance Mircea Geoana in a commentary for the Digi24.

"Everything indicates that we are waiting for the imminent entry into the second stage of this war, very bloody. We are entering the second stage, more complex, different in nature from the first stage, in a much wider territory, both in the east, in the Donbas, and in the south, towards the Crimea and Mariupol," Geoana said and called the second stage of the war "inevitable."

According to him, the Alliance has data on the regrouping of Russian forces and replenishing their huge losses incurred at the first stage of the war.

Geoana assured that NATO countries supply Ukraine with a large number of armored vehicles, military equipment and weapons capable of hitting targets at long distances.

"This second part of the war will be different in quality, intensity and consistency, so it is natural that we are helping Ukraine to this stage of the war," the NATO representative said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych said that two weeks of heavy battles are coming in the Donbas and their fate will determine the second phase of the war.

Meanwhile, the Russian military leadership decided to bring into battle the displaced and new forces in the east in parts, without waiting for their accumulation.

There is also an opinion that Russian President Vladimir Putin and self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko are probably meeting in order to attract the Belarusian army to the war against Ukraine.