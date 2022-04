More Than 400 Residents Of Bucha Community Killed By Russian Invaders - Pavliuk

During the occupation of Kyiv region, the Russian military killed more than 400 residents of the Bucha community. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk.

In addition, Pavliuk published a video of the exhumation of bodies from one of the mass graves near the church in Bucha.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian intelligence received the names of Russian invaders involved in war crimes in Bucha. The invaders' data was published for public access.

Earlier, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, said that among the victims of the Russian military in Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel, Kyiv region, were raped women whom the invaders tried to burn, old people, children and tied up men killed by shots in the back of the head.

More and more photos and videos of the consequences of the invasion of Russians in Kyiv region appear on the network.

It was also reported that an online map was created with the addresses of the invaders who were involved in war crimes in Bucha.

In addition, law enforcement officers began exhuming bodies from a mass burial site in Bucha.