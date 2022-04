On Tuesday, April 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin and self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will meet, and their meeting will be followed by a press conference, Komsomolskaya Pravda reports.

So, it is reported that on April 12, Putin will hold a meeting with Lukashenko in Blagoveshchensk. The leaders of the states will discuss security issues, and then they must answer questions from journalists at a press conference.

The start time of the press conference is not specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, during a meeting in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer that it would be better "if the war ended as soon as possible." However, it is unclear exactly what content Putin put into these words.

According to Nehammer, during the talks it was clear that Putin still believes in the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Austrian Chancellor Nehammer said he was not optimistic after talking with Putin.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Putin is also responsible for the war crimes of the occupiers against Ukrainians.