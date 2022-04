Oleksii Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, believes that the death of Russian President Putin is not beneficial for Ukraine, it is necessary to "break Russia with sanctions" under his rule.

He said this in an interview for the Center YouTube channel.

Arestovych named three options regarding the aggressor country.

“First: Putin stays alive and avoids coups. It doesn’t matter if it is the Kremlin medicine to return him back to life or his twin does a good job under his guise. So, they keep the course of isolation, attempt to negotiate, and circumvent sanctions. Inside, an internal struggle begins," Arestovych said.

He considers the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny from prison or the rise of another opposition leader in Russia to be the worst option for Ukraine.

"They will arrange real parliamentarianism, there will be several political parties. They will really come to an agreement with the West. And he is eager to agree. Sanctions will be lifted from them, including high-tech ones. They will begin to catch up with world production," says Arestovych.

This, according to the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, would allow the Russian Federation to compete with other countries as part of the Western civilization.

"The West applauds because it sees all the formal signs of normalization of the situation [in Russia]. Its parliament is working, political competition is present, the media are starting their operation... And this liberal Russia, it will very quickly pump Russia to the point that it will be difficult for us to compete with. Because again high-tech weapons, again economic and cultural expansion will be available there," Arestovych believes.

He called the best option the one under which Putin would live for some more time and "the Russian Federation was simply broken by sanctions."

"When Ukrainians joyfully wish Putin's death, this, of course, is all very cute thing to do, only his life is a much more profitable option for us than the victory of any other forces in the Russian Federation," Arestovych said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Arestovych believes that Russia's war against Ukraine could last until 2035.

Arestovych also sadi that Russia was attacking Ukraine with missiles transferred by Ukraine under the Budapest Memorandum.