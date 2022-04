Russians Again Hit Infrastructure Facility In Khmelnytskyi Region At Night

Overnight into Tuesday, April 12, a Russian missile hit an infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi region. There were no casualties.

This was said by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Hamalii on Telegram.

So, Hamalii said that the strike of Russian invaders as on an infrastructure facility in the region.

He urged citizens not to ignore the alarms and go down to a shelter.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Saturday, April 2, Russian invaders attacked an industrial facility near Shepetivka, Khmelnytskyi region.

Overnight into March 30, the invaders hit industrial facilities in Khmelnytskyi region three times.

Meanwhile, Russia is moving aircraft to airfields on Ukraine's eastern border.

The Russian military leadership decided to deploy displaced and new forces in the east piecemeal, without waiting for their accumulation.