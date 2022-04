Russian Media Spread Fake About Ukraine's Plan For Mass Extermination Of Civilians In Occupied Donbas – NSDC

The National Security and Defense Council said that the Kremlin media are disseminating information about Ukraine's planning "an action with the mass destruction of civilians in ORDLO." This is stated in the message of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council.

According to the report, in order to discredit Ukraine on the international arena, the media of the Russian Federation reports on provocations of something like "Ukrainian authorities with the support of Western countries."

In particular, we are talking about preparing to film a provocation with shelling of ambulances in the area of Severodonetsk; "explosion of chlorine tanks in the Popasna area."

The National Security and Defense Council notes that Russia is again trying to shift responsibility for the crimes committed to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian special services launched a fake about the desire of the Hungarians to secede from Ukraine.

Also, according to the General Staff, the Russian Federation is preparing a provocation in Transnistria to blame Ukraine.