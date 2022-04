Temporary crossing being built on Kyiv-Chop highway. Route will open next week

A temporary crossing across the Irpin River is being built on the Kyiv-Chop M-06 highway near the village of Stoyanka, Kyiv region, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up the bridge at the beginning of the invasion in order to prevent the enemy from entering Kyiv. The work is also underway to dismantle the destroyed bridge structure.

This is stated in the respective message from Ukravtodor.

So, it is reported that after the demining, work began on restoring the crossing in this area.

Besides, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov also noted that restoration work has been underway on the Zhytomyrska Highway for a week now.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Chernihiv road workers have begun restoring the infrastructure of the region. Task 1 is to provide transport corridors for the safe movement of citizens and the delivery of humanitarian cargo.

A full-fledged transport connection has been resumed between Chernihiv and Kyiv.

On April 4, the Russian military left Chernihiv region, but mined many territories.

On April 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered Kolychevka, Yahidne, Ivanivka, Chernihiv region.