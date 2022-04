It would be better if the war ended as soon as possible – Putin

During a meeting in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer that it would be better "if the war ended sooner." However, it is unclear exactly what content Putin put into these words.

Nehammer announced this after negotiations with Putin, quoted by The New York Times.

"It would be better if it (the war) ended as soon as possible," Nehammer's literal quote from Putin's words.

The Austrian chancellor also said that the content of these words was unclear, since they could either signal that Putin was ready for peace negotiations or that he could be preparing a quick and brutal attack on Donbas.

The Chancellor noted that "we can't have any illusions: President Putin has fully accepted the logic of war and is acting accordingly... That's why I think it's so important to constantly confront him with the facts of war."

Nehammer also said that Putin brushed aside allegations of war crimes, saying they were allegedly staged by Ukraine. Nehammer described Putin as dismissive of the atrocities in Ukraine.

The Austrian Chancellor also said that it is clear that Russian forces are mobilizing for a large-scale offensive against Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer visited Bucha.

Meanwhile, according to Nehammer, during the talks it was clear that Putin still believes in the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.