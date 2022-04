President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has canceled the spring conscription for military service and postponed demobilization.

This is stated in Decree No. 230 of April 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This Decree amended Decree No. 687 of December 29, 2021 on dismissal to the reserve of military personnel and the timing of regular conscripts for military service in 2022.

The paragraphs of the decree on demobilization, scheduled for April-June, are supplemented with the words that it will not be announced before the demobilization procedure.

At the same time, conscription for military service in April-June was canceled.

The decree comes into force on the day of publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early April, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced that in 2022 there would be no spring conscription for military service in the Armed Forces and other formations.

The General Staff noted that in connection with the military aggression of Russia, in order to ensure the defense of the state, maintain the combat and mobilization readiness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, by presidential decree No. 69 of February 24, general mobilization was announced in the state.

During the general mobilization, the recruitment of vacant posts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations is carried out through the receipt of those liable for military service and reservists.