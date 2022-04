Ukraine Will Win In Case Of Timely Receipt Of Necessary Weapons - Yermak

Ukraine will win in case of timely receipt of the necessary weapons.

This was stated by the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak in an interview with the 60 Minutes program on CBS, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine will be able to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation if we are provided with the necessary weapons as soon as possible," he said.

According to him, first of all, Ukraine needs heavy weapons, in particular artillery.

"Secondly, we need tanks, military aircraft. We need all possible weapons that will help close the Ukrainian sky," Yermak said.

The head of the Office of the head of state noted that he is conducting a deep and detailed dialogue with the American side, and stressed that U.S. President Joseph Biden "has done more for Ukraine than everyone else."

"But when you're at war - we're being frank about it - we need more. And even that's not enough - we need everything as soon as possible. If we have it in a timely manner, then we will win," Yermak said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yermak said that Russia is using disinformation to discredit international arms supplies to Ukraine.