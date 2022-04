In Mariupol, the Russian invaders captured the crew of the SMARTA cargo ship under the flag of Liberia. The sailors were taken out in an unknown direction. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova on Facebook.

So, Denisova said that the cargo ship entered the port of Mariupol on February 21 and then had to follow to Turkey. However, due to active Russian military aggression, it did not receive permission to go to sea and remained moored to the 18th berth of the Mariupol port.

Denisova noted that the captain's wife was also captured by the invaders. In total, there were 18 Ukrainians and 1 Egyptian citizen on board the ship. There is no connection with the crew. Before the capture of the sailors, Russian troops fired at the ship in the port of Mariupol.

According to preliminary data, they were taken out in the direction of temporarily occupied Donetsk. However, so far the exact location of the crew is unknown.

"By such actions, the Russian Federation violates the right to life and freedom, security of person, guaranteed by Articles 3 and 5 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms of 1950 and the right to freedom of movement, guaranteed by Article 2 of Protocol No. 4 to the Convention," the Ombudsman noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine managed to return the rescue ship Sapphire, which was captured by the Russians in the first days of the invasion.

Also, the invaders fired at a civilian ship flying the flag of the Dominican Republic in the port of Mariupol, one crew member was wounded.