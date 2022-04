Russia Comes Up With New Goal Of "Special Operation" In Ukraine

The military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine should put an end to the dominance of the United States of America, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. It is reported by Kommersant today, April 11.

According to Lavrov, U.S. dominance in the world is carried out in violation of international law.

"Our special military operation is designed to put an end to the reckless expansion and reckless course towards the complete dominance of the United States and under them the rest of Western countries in the international arena," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Lavrov also said that on the borders of Russia "neo-Nazis and ultra-radicals are being grown, dozens of biological laboratories are being created through the Pentagon, conducting some kind of experiments that are primarily aimed at creating biological weapons - documents have been found that leave no doubt about this."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, April 11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia does not intend to stop hostilities during future rounds of negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

On March 19, Lavrov said that the war between Russia and Ukraine would end with the signing of a peace agreement.

On March 16, Lavrov said that it was not possible to resolve the situation with Ukraine peacefully, because the countries of the West did not want this.