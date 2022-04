Russia has almost finished preparations for an offensive operation in the Donbas, hostilities in Donetsk and Luhansk regions may begin in the near future. This was stated by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk at a briefing.

According to him, the invaders have moved to the phase of completing the resumption of their units and transferring them to the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"We predict that active hostilities will begin in these territories somewhere in the near future. At the same time, the Ukrainian army is ready for this," Motuzianyk said.

He added that recently in Donetsk and Luhansk regions along the demarcation line, the number of Russian troops has increased significantly and will continue to increase.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation is preparing for an offensive operation in the east of Ukraine. The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, believes that the battle for the Donbas will determine the further course of the war.