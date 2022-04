Due to the Russian invasion, the road infrastructure of state importance of Kharkiv region suffered damage of about UAH 30 billion. This was announced by Ukravtodor on Facebook.

"11 bridges and overpasses, more than 800 km of state roads have been destroyed or damaged," the department said.

In Ukravtodor, they add that Kharkiv region, which from the first days of the war was at the epicenter of enemy attacks, continues to suffer from enemy aggression to this day. However, since March 19, road repairs have begun in the region.

As of today, the road workers of Kharkiv region provide travel in the Kyiv and Dnipro directions so that residents of the region can evacuate.