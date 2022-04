Pentagon Announces Transfer Of Tanks To Ukraine By Several Countries - Media

Some countries have sent tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, several more states are considering transferring such weapons, a senior U.S. defense official said at a press conference today, April 11. It is reported by RBC-Ukraine.

The official said that military assistance to Ukraine is ongoing, and tanks from some states are entering the country.

"There are a few countries that are considering it. A number of tanks were supplied to Ukraine by a number of countries. These are tanks they know how to handle. Mostly T-72," a Pentagon spokesman said at a briefing.

At the same time, the Czech Republic officially announced the supply of tanks to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 5, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO countries plan to supply Ukraine with a new batch of weapons before the offensive of the Russian Federation, which is expected in the south and east of Ukraine in the coming days.

Also on April 5, the Czech Republic handed over to the Ukrainian side several dozen Soviet T-72 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

On April 8, the Ministry of Defense of the Slovak Republic published a video of the process of transferring the S-300 air defense system to Ukraine.