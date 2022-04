Lavrov Says Russian Military Will Not Pause In Offensive During Future Rounds Of Negotiations

The Russian Federation does not intend to suspend the so-called "special military operation" during future rounds of negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The corresponding statement today, April 11, was made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Reuters reports.

Speaking on Russian state television, Lavrov said he saw no reason to refuse to continue talks with Ukraine, but insisted Moscow would not end its military operation when the parties meet again.

"After we were convinced that the Ukrainians were not going to reciprocate, it was decided that during the next rounds of negotiations the pause would not be shared," Lavrov said.

He added that Russian troops in Ukraine received orders for a temporary ceasefire only once - during the first round of peace talks. Since then, the Kremlin's position has changed.

The agency notes that according to Russian officials, peace talks with Ukraine are not moving as quickly as they would like.

At the same time, they accuse the West of trying to disrupt the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, bringing charges of war crimes against the Russian military, which the Kremlin denies in every possible way.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last week Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, said in an interview with the British TV channel Sky News that Russian troops had suffered significant losses in Ukraine.

Recall, on April 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the meeting of the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia that took place the day before ended to no avail.

And on April 3, the head of the Russian delegation at the peace talks, Vladimir Medinsky, said that the draft peace treaty with Ukraine was not yet ready.