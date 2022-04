Russia is launching disinformation to discredit international arms supplies to Ukraine.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak wrote about this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia is launching a "fake operation" on the weapons that the allies are handing us. They understand that they are losing the war, see their backwardness and seek to "bring down arms supplies by any methods," he wrote.

As an example, he cited the dissemination of false information about the destruction of the S-300 transmitted by Slovakia, which was denied by the Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger.

Yermak notes that the Ukrainian side knows the intentions of the Russians to launch fakes, that Ukrainian soldiers surrender with weapons from the allies and the weapons massively go into service to the Russian army.

"I want to immediately prevent such fakes. Weapons in the hands of the Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers exclusively send the enemy to the next world," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Slovakia provided Ukraine with an S-300 air defense system.