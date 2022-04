Russian troops are reinforcing positions near the town of Enerhodar near the village of Novoukrainka, Zaporizhzhia region, and are also installing Grad multiple launch rocket systems along the Dnieper line. This is happening in close proximity to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP), according to the message of the national nuclear energy generating company Energoatom in the Telegram channel today, April 11.

"Near Energodar, near the village of Novoukrainka, towards Ivanivka, the rashists are digging trenches. They probably want to "gain a foothold" in positions, because they are well aware that no one will give them the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, and also will not leave the inhabitants of satellite town of nuclear power plant, who courageously hold on to the occupation, to the mercy of fate," the statement said.

Energoatom also reported that there is information about the deployment by Russian troops of Grad multiple launch rocket systems near Novoukrainka along the banks of the Dnieper. The company notes that such actions are carried out by the occupiers in the immediate vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 4, the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was seized by Russian troops.

Also on March 4, Russian invaders fired at the first power unit of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar. As a result, a fire broke out at the station.

At the same time, on March 12, the Russian occupiers announced that the Zaporizhzhia NPP would become the property of Rosatom and should work in accordance with its decrees.