President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the world is responsible for the war in Ukraine.

He said this in an interview for the 60 Minutes program of the American TV channel CBS, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Legally, I have no complaints about NATO or about some leaders of NATO countries, because many separate bilateral relations with leaders are good. But, in general, they are responsible. When you can close the sky, yes, it's scary that a world war will begin, it's scary, I understand it, and I cannot put pressure on them every day, I cannot put pressure on the peoples of these countries, because everyone is afraid of war. But does the world bear responsibility? I think carries. I think so. Why? I answered. Every day, stand in front of the mirror and ask: "Could you do something or could you not?" You will find there in the mirror the answer to this question and to the second question: "Who are you?" That's all. I think so," Zelenskyy said.

At that, the President stressed that for many European countries, Ukraine's support is a kind of way out of the comfort zone, since in many ways their policies and economy were connected with Russia.

He noted that still every day there are fewer countries and leaders "flirting" with Putin.

