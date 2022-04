Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi has said that the Ukrainian military is heroically fighting in Mariupol, communication with them is maintained.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The defense of Mariupol continues. Communication with the units of the defense forces heroically holding the city is stable and maintained. I emphasize that the conduct of defense operations is not a topic of public discussion," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

He assured that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is doing everything possible to win in Mariupol and not only.

"We are doing what is possible and impossible to win and preserve the lives of personnel and civilians in all directions. Believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" stressed Zaluzhnyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, adviser to the head of the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, said that on Sunday, April 10, in Mariupol, a senior border guard officer, being wounded and surrounded by enemies, blew himself up with the radio station so that it would not be captured by the enemy