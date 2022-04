The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine considers it possible for the Russian military to hold provocations in the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic in order to accuse Ukraine of aggression.

Also, according to the report, in the Slobozhanskyi direction, individual units from the 6th combined arms army and coastal troops of the Northern Fleet continue to partially block Kharkiv, artillery shelling of certain areas of the city continues.

In the Izium direction, aerial reconnaissance of the area is underway in order to identify the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for this the enemy uses the Orlan-10 UAV.

By the forces of two battalion tactical groups, the enemy tried to carry out an offensive in the directions of the settlements of Dolhenke and Dmytrivka, had no success and retreated to previously occupied positions.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy focused on taking control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, Nyzhnie and Novobakhmutivka, as well as establishing full control over Mariupol.

The enemy tried to carry out assault actions in the Zolote area, had no success.

In Mariupol, with the support of artillery and aviation, the invaders continue assault operations in the areas of the Azovstal plant and the seaport.

The Russian military carried out artillery shelling of the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the settlements of Vysokopillia, Trudoliubivka and Marianske.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, adviser to the head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych said that the intensity of the offensive actions of the Russian invaders has decreased, the enemy, who first attacked 9 operational directions, is now focusing only on 2 directions.