In the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mikhail Bilinsky, they said that during the defense of Mariupol, all the infantry died and gunners, anti-aircraft gunners, signalmen, drivers, cooks and even an orchestra are conducting rifle battles.

This is stated in a publication on the page of the Marine Corps Brigade on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Those whose limbs are not torn off and can walk are returned to duty. The infantry is all dead and artillerymen, anti-aircraft gunners, signalmen, drivers and cooks are fighting. Even the orchestra. They are dying, but they are fighting. We are gradually ending," the publication says.

The brigade reported that no one wants to communicate with them anymore, because they are "decommissioned".

“Today there will probably be an extreme battle, since there is no ammunition left. Further into hand-to-hand combat. Further death for some, and captivity for some,” the publication notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Ukrainian military is fighting heroically in Mariupol, communication with them is being maintained.

Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, believes that in the near future Russian troops will try to increase pressure near Mariupol in order to capture the city before May 9. The invaders are going to throw all their forces into the final capture.