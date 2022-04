The court in Lviv has transferred the arrested Royal Romance yacht of Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk to the disposal of the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency).

A law enforcement source reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The yacht was transferred to the Asset Recovery Agency as seized property," the source said.

According to him, on March 16, the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv seized the specified yacht.

Already in April, the same court decided to transfer the yacht to the Asset Recovery Agency.

The yacht is located in the port of Rijeka (Croatia).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court seized three apartments and two property complexes of the company, the ultimate beneficiary of which is Oksana Marchenko, the wife of Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk, who escaped from house arrest.

Law enforcers put Medvedchuk on the wanted list.