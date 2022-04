The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation obliges to ensure the interaction of the Russian railway with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB because of the threat of interference in the operation of transport infrastructure facilities. This is reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Increased security measures are associated with "the threat of interference in the operation of transport infrastructure facilities located on the border of Rostov region and Krasnodar Territory."

Also, for the first time, counter-sabotage measures on the Russian railway were introduced with the beginning of aggression against Ukraine for a short time, counting on a quick blitzkrieg. However, after the failure of the original plan, their action is regularly continued and strengthened.

In addition, the increase in readiness is associated, in particular, with the actions of the Belarusian "rail partisans", who purposefully disable the railway connection with Ukraine in order to complicate the delivery of reinforcements to the combat zone.

"And recent explosions near Belgorod at a local oil depot and ammunition depots have sowed panic in the neighboring Russian regions of the Russian Federation. This marked the beginning of a guerrilla war and the transfer of hostilities to the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 1, the head of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that a major fire broke out at an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, located near the border with Ukraine.

On March 30, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that unauthorized detonation of ammunition occurred in Belgorod (Russia) due to neglect of safety rules and violations of transportation requirements.

On March 23, the governor of the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said that a shell allegedly fired from the Ukrainian side had landed in the village.