Russian Invaders Use Children To Scout Positions Of Ukrainian Army - SSU

Russian occupiers use underage Ukrainian children to scout the military positions of the Ukrainian army.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SSU notes that in Kharkiv, the invaders established contact with a minor guy through a Telegram messenger.

The Russians promised to pay money for information about the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city.

Besides, in Luhansk region, two Russian soldiers offered a 16-year-old boy money in exchange for information about the locations and routes of movement of Ukrainian troops.

Thanks to intervention of security officers, children didn't manage to transfer information to the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders in Volnovakha, Donetsk region, force children to go to school.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova says that Russia is forcing deported Ukrainians to write applications for admission to Russian citizenship and has already begun issuing passports.