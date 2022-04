On Monday, April 11, nine humanitarian corridors are planned in three regions to evacuate the population.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced this in her Telegram.

Donetsk region:

Mariupol - Zaporizhzhia (by own transport).

Zaporizhzhia region:

Evacuation will take place by own transport. Also at the checkpoint in the city of Vasylivka, buses sent from Zaporizhzhia are waiting for passes.

Berdiansk - Zaporizhzhia.

Tokmak - Zaporizhzhia.

Enerhodar - Zaporizhzhia.

Luhansk region:

Severodonetsk - Bakhmut.

Lysychansk - Bakhmut.

Popasna - Bakhmut.

village of Hirske - Bakhmut.

Rubizhne - Bakhmut.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, almost 3,000 people were evacuated through humanitarian corridors - most of all from Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine also returned 12 military and 14 civilians during the exchange of prisoners with Russia on April 9.