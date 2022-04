During the fighting in the city of Mariupol, tens of thousands of people were killed.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech in the Parliament of South Korea on Monday, April 11.

"The worst situation is in Mariupol, in our southern port city, which has been blocked by Russian troops since March 1. It was a city of half a million people. The invaders blocked it and do not allow water and food to be brought there. They tried to capture it in the most cruel way - just destroy everything there is in the city. Mariupol has been destroyed, there are tens of thousands of killed," Zelenskyy said and added that Russia wants to demonstratively destroy Mariupol.

The President also believes that with the help of the supply of Western weapons, Ukraine will be able to release "our long-suffering Mariupol" and save other states from the further deployment of Russian aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy makes appeals to the parliaments of many countries, trying to convey the truth about Russia’s war in Ukraine, to explain that Russia will not limit itself to aggression only against Ukraine and urging the world to provide assistance to Ukraine to counter aggression and apply sanctions to Russia, forcing it to peace.

Zelenskyy also called on South Korea (Republic of Korea) to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons: armored vehicles, anti-aircraft, anti-tank, anti-ship weapons.