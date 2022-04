The mayor of Rubizhne, Luhansk region, Serhii Hortiv, was served with suspicion of collaborative activity. The Prosecutor General’s Office announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, according to the investigation, from March 18 to March 31 of this year, the suspect, having actually removed himself from the exercise of his powers as mayor of Rubizhne, entered into a criminal conspiracy with the occupation forces of the Russian Federation and representatives of the "LNR".

"Having received from them an offer to head the occupying power in Rubizhne, in violation of the requirements of the Constitution and Laws of Ukraine, he voluntarily agreed to it," the statement says.

In addition, during a personal reception of citizens and in an interview with representatives of the Russian Federation, Hortiv said that he supported the Kremlin's decision on the so-called "special operation."

At the same time, the mayor of Rubizhne supported the actions of the Russian Federation and the "LPR" aimed at seizing the territory of Ukraine, and publicly denied Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

"He called for cooperation with the aggressor state, armed formations, the occupying administration of the Russian Federation under the guise of building a new territorial entity, as well as non-recognition of the extension of state sovereignty on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the Office noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Serhii Hortiv, the mayor of Rubizhne, Luhansk region, "surrenders" Ukrainian activists to the Russian occupiers.

Against the mayor of the city of Rubizhne, Serhii Hortiv, who went over to the side of the Russian occupiers, a criminal investigation has been launched into collaboration activities.