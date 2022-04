Bellingcat investigators found out that in the 5th Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russia (FSS), a large purge was carried out among the employees and management of the special service: many were fired, and some could even be prosecuted. This service was engaged in analytics and undercover work in Ukraine.

This was stated by Bellingcat investigator Christo Grozev in an interview for the Popular Politics YouTube channel.

According to him, mass layoffs affected more than 150 officers who were employees of the 5th Service.

In addition, the former head of the 5th Service of the FSB, Colonel-General Sergei Beseda, was transferred to a pre-trial detention center.

This has already been reported in the media, but now the Bellingcat investigator has confirmed this information.

In addition, Anatoly Bolyukh, head of the operational information department of the 5th Service of the FSS was put under house arrest.

The service of operational information and international relations in question performs the functions of foreign intelligence and is engaged in attempts to keep the post-Soviet countries in Russia's sphere of influence.

It was this service, according to the source, that was responsible for providing Russian President Vladimir Putin with information about the political situation in Ukraine on the eve of a full-scale invasion.

Among the reasons for the detention of Beseda and Bolyukh, the sources of investigative journalists called the theft of funds allocated for subversive and undercover work in Ukraine, as well as deliberately false information about the political situation in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, BBC journalists believe that Western intelligence learned about Russia's final plans to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the summer of 2021.

The British Ministry of Defense has published a map compiled by British intelligence, which shows up-to-date information on the course of hostilities in Ukraine.