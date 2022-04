The first round of the presidential elections in France did not establish a winner.

Incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Rally party candidate Marine Le Pen advanced to the second round of voting.

That follows from a news story by Le parisien.

According to exit polls, Macron won more than 28% of the votes, and Le Pen - more than 23% of the votes.

Experts predicted that Macron and Le Pen would advance to the second round of the election scheduled for April 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, French President Emmanuel Macron does not deem it possible to consider the procedure for considering Ukraine's application for accession to the European Union in the context of a conflict.

At the same time, his rival, Marine Le Pen, openly supports Putin.

However, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said his country was ready to go further in economic pressure on Russia and ban Russian oil imports.

According to Le Maire, a ban on Russian oil supplies to Europe would be a "tipping point."

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Melitopol Town Mayor Ivan Fiodorov, who was held captive by the Russian invaders.