The Russian military tried to carry out assault operations in the area of ​​Zolote, Luhansk region, but to no avail.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to combine its main efforts on taking control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, Nyzhnie, and Novobakhmutivka, as well as establishing full control over the city of Mariupol.

In Mariupol, with the support of artillery and aviation, the invaders continue their assault operations in the areas of the Azovstal plant and the seaport.

The forces of individual units of the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Vysokopillia, Trudoliubivka, and Mariyanske.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian army may use provocations in the Transnistrian region of Moldova. This is to be done to accuse Ukraine of "aggression against a neighboring state."

During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed eleven air targets of the invaders.

Russia is completing preparations for an offensive operation in eastern Ukraine.