Russians Fires Missile Worth USD 250,000 At Dry Closet In Zaporizhzhia Region – Armed Forces Of Ukraine

The Russian occupation forces used a high-precision missile estimated at USD 230,000 to destroy a dry closet in the garden of a household near Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the Operational Command North of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The report notes that the "particularly dangerous" target was destroyed by a high-precision air-to-surface missile Kh-29.

The Ukrainian military also shared photos of an "important target" that the invaders spent an expensive missile to destroy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, the invaders launched multiple missile attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region twice.

Early in the morning, Russian missiles fell in Dnipropetrovsk region in the territory of Pavlohrad district.