The Russian Federation takes advantage of cooperation with Western countries in the field of space exploration to provide its Armed Forces, in particular the missile forces, with high-tech products.

This is reported to Guildhall by a source in the intelligence community.

"Since the beginning of the Russian aggression, the RF Armed Forces have launched hundreds of missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, in particular on civilian targets and critical infrastructure. The strikes are carried out from far distances from the territory of Russia and Belarus using the 9K720 Iskander-M, the 9K720 Iskander-K, the 3M-54 Kalibr, the Kh-101, including hypervelocity rockets Kh-47M2 Kinzhal," the report says.

"According to the examination of missiles of the corresponding complexes shot down by Ukrainian air defense systems, a significant part of their components is produced in the United States and Germany and exported to Russia, allegedly for peaceful exploration of space. It is stated that the official ultimate consumer of these components is Roskosmos," the source informed.

Under the sanctions on the export of technology to Russia the Russian special services together with the head of the state corporation Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, are conducting a special operation in the West, in particular in the United States, to circumvent measures under the guise of the alleged need to continue safe cooperation in space. The purpose of the operation is to resume the supply of technological products to the Russian Federation for their further use in the production and repair of missile weapons in the war against Ukraine.

"As part of a special operation, the Russian intelligence services, using agents of influence in Western space agencies, are trying to convince governments that the sanctions imposed on Roskosmos are an obstacle to international space cooperation and may even lead to the fall of the International Space Station on one of the NATO countries. At the same time, attempts are being made to arrange the purchase of the element base for the production of Russian missile weapons through third countries," our source in the intelligence community said.

On March 14, 2022, the head of the Russian state corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, sent a letter to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), appealing to the negative impact of sanctions on safe cooperation in space, in particular, on the operation of the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA provided an official response, saying that the sanctions imposed allow to continue cooperation for the safe operating of the ISS.

"For that purpose (to ensure the safe operation of the ISS - ed.), NASA will continue to work with the relevant federal departments and US agencies, facilitating further cooperation and operating of the ISS, including any necessary cooperation within the framework of the ISS work with JSC TsNIIMash (Central Research Institute of Machine Building) ( Russia - ed.) and JSC Progress Rocket Space Center," NASA reported.

Representatives of the Ukrainian intelligence agencies are concerned with the current situation and propose Western countries place a complete embargo on any form of cooperation with Roskomsos, as well as increase the responsibility of third countries for the supply of technologies to Russia, including dual-use technologies.

Also, representatives of the Ukrainian special services said that they consider it necessary to impose Western sanctions against the Russian state corporation Roskosmos and personal sanctions against Dmitry Rogozin for using dual-use technologies for military purposes, the ultimate user of which was supposed to be Roskosmos.