1,222 People Became Victims Of Russian Aggression Only In Kyiv Region – Venediktova

Venediktova said that 1,222 people were killed due to hostilities and crimes committed by Russian invaders in Kyiv region alone.

She said this in an interview for the British media, according to The Guardian.

According to her, what the public saw in the settlements of Kyiv region and other regions of the country is certainly a crime against humanity.

As earlier reported, facts of mass execution of civilians, as well as rape of women and children, were revealed after the liberation of many settlements in the northwestern territory of Kyiv region.

In addition, as of today, April 10, the number of children killed as a result of hostilities has increased to 177 people.