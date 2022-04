Invaders Will Throw All Their Forces On Mariupol To Take Control Of The City Before May 9 – Arestovych

Oleksii Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, believes that in the near future, Russian troops will try to increase pressure near Mariupol in order to capture the city before May 9. The invaders are going to throw all their forces into the final capture.

Arestovych made the corresponding statement today, April 10, on the air of Ukraine 24 TV Channel.

“They will most likely use all their forces for the final capture of Mariupol,” he said.

Arestovych stressed that the invaders were able to achieve modest success in Mariupol, as the Ukrainian military firmly hold the defense and it is difficult for the enemy to break through it.

He also admitted that Russian troops intend to transfer part of their units to Donetsk region in order to besiege Kramatorsk and Sloviyansk.

At the same time, Arestovych does not believe that Russian troops will attempt an offensive towards Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

As earlier reported, on March 30, Arestovych said that Russian troops began to transfer units from near Kyiv to Donbas and Mariupol, where fierce battles continued.

We also wrote that the Presidential Office believes that after the defeat in the north of Ukraine, the enemy will try to take Mariupol and encircle the Armed Forces of Ukraine grouping in Donbas.