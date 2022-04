Italian Intesa Sanpaolo Will Not Invest In Russia

Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo stopped financing Russian and Belarusian counterparties.

That follows from a news story by Reuters.

"All business transactions with Russian and Belarusian counterparties, including with the Russian subsidiary of the group, Banca Intesa, have been subjected (since the beginning of the war) to increased monitoring and analysis," the bank said.

Continuing to conduct a strategic review of its presence, Intesa also stopped investments in Russian and Belarusian financial instruments, regardless of the sanctions applied.

The bank said earlier that its presence in Russia was under strategic consideration.

It created a crisis unit to oversee his activities in the country.

In March, Intesa reported that its loans in Russia and Ukraine amounted to EUR 5.1 billion, and the risks in relation to those who fell under the sanctions amounted to EUR 200 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Intesa Sanpaolo is a large international banking group.

Its market capitalization as of March 31, 2014 was EUR 40.1 billion.

It is the second largest banking group in Italy after UniCredit Group.

