On April 9, losses among personnel of the Russian forces rose by 200 to 19,300, the enemy also lost 17 tanks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement.

In total, the enemy has lost 152 planes, 137 helicopters, 722 tanks, 1,911 combat armored vehicles, 342 artillery systems, 1,384 vehicles, 25 special equipment units, 108 rocket artillery systems, 76 fuel tank trucks, 112 UAVs, 7 watercraft, and 55 anti-aircraft systems.

Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine:

Agricultural enterprise Press-Secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, admitted significant losses among RF soldiers in Ukraine.

At the same time, Armed Forces of Russia only twice announced losses among their personnel in Ukraine.

As earlier reported, the command of the Armed Forces of Russia is planning to attract 60,000 military during a covert mobilization.