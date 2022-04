The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has evacuated 3.5 million people from hot spots since the start of the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the company is taking efforts to evacuate the largest possible number of people from the east of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, nine humanitarian corridors are planned for three regions.

Earlier, Ukrzaliznytsia had evacuated almost 14,000 people.