China's imports and exports of flowers exceeded $700 mln for the first time in 2021, up 12.66% year on year, according to the China Flower Association. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"China's flower industry currently faces severe challenges due to the COVID-19 epidemic and waning demand", – said Zhang Yinchao, secretary of the association.

"The association will help flower farmers and companies transform marketing methods and use 5G technology and artificial intelligence in a bid to expand flower consumption", – he said.

"The association will also work to strengthen international cooperation, explore global markets and increase flower exports", – Zhang said.